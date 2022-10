Trumpeter Casey Tamanaha speaks with Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about an Oktoberfest concert he'll be performing in with Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's Honolulu Brass Quintet at Blue Note Hawaii on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

This interview aired on Wednesday, October 19. Evening Concert airs weeknights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2.