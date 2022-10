Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra conductor Brian Dollinger on Classical Pacific

Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba welcomes Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra conductor Brian Dollinger to HPR-2.

They discuss the philharmonic's upcoming season as they bring live, high-quality orchestral music back to audiences on Hawai‘i Island. Learn more about the upcoming season at https://kamuelaphil.org/.

This classical music conversation aired on September 23, 2022. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.