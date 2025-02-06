Asia Minute: Trump meets Indo-Pacific leaders at White House

This week, President Trump is hosting the first foreign leaders of his second term at the White House. After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the next two meetings are with leaders from the Indo-Pacific.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba arrived in Washington on Thursday for talks with Trump.

Ishiba's a relative newcomer as prime minister. He has been in office since October.

His background includes military issues as he once served as defense minister. Regional security is likely to be a topic with the president, along with trade.

So far, Japan has avoided any early mention of tariffs in what is a layered financial relationship. According to U.S. government figures, Japan is the largest single source of foreign direct investment in the United States and the top foreign holder of the U.S. Treasury debt.

Next week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected in Washington.

Andrew Harnik/AP / AP FILE- President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, share a laugh together during a bilateral meeting at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Planning is still underway, but The Times of India reports Modi will be at the White House a week from Thursday.

On Wednesday, a U.S. military plane landed in Punjab carrying more than a hundred Indian nationals accused of entering the United States illegally.

While immigration will be on the agenda, so will trade. So far, India has avoided initial headlines in the tariff discussions.

Modi also has a personal relationship with Trump from his previous term as president and a relationship with Elon Musk that goes back to a visit Modi made to a California Tesla plant in 2015.