Asia Minute: Why Japan's politics look as divided as the United States

While the United States wraps up voting in today’s election, Japan is already living with what the U.S. may soon be facing.

Japan is still locked in political uncertainty — more than a week after its national election. It did not immediately change prime ministers but is in the process of shifting the balance of power.

The coalition led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his political party lost its majority in the 465-seat lower house of parliament.

That leaves an uncertain future for him — and for Japan's biggest and most influential political party.

For nearly 70 years, the starting point of any discussion about Japanese politics had been the Liberal Democratic Party.

With two brief exceptions, the LDP has been at the top of Japan's government since its creation in 1955.

The LDP is well-funded and organized around the country. Until recently, it's carried the votes — and seemingly the trust — of the Japanese electorate.

Much of that trust has been shattered by a series of political and financial scandals.

The results of last month's election gave the party 30 days to piece together a ruling coalition — and the clock is ticking.

One consolation for party members: While the LDP is in disarray, the opposition is also facing a mess.

It's split among so many parties and philosophies that it would be difficult to pull together in a broad coalition with a united political message.

