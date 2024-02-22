© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Asia Minute: The Year of the Dragon is giving parts of Asia a travel bump

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published February 22, 2024 at 7:38 AM HST
Visitors take a picture in front of lunar new year decorations inside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 10 this year, marking the start of the Year of the Dragon, according to the Chinese zodiac.
Vincent Thian
/
AP
Visitors take a picture in front of lunar new year decorations inside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 10 this year, marking the start of the Year of the Dragon, according to the Chinese zodiac.

Chinese tourists are on the move again. They’re not coming to Hawaiʻi in large numbers, but many are venturing outside of China — part of a growing trend in the region.

Southeast Asia is turning out to be a very popular tourist destination in the early days of the Year of the Dragon.

Government figures show Chinese visitors in the Lunar New Year travel season beat pre-COVID levels for trips to Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

All three of those locations dropped visa requirements for Chinese visitors — helping to boost their arrival numbers.

South Korea and Japan also saw a bump in Chinese travelers over the Lunar New Year, though less pronounced than in Southeast Asia.

Overall travel to Japan saw another sharp increase in January. It is up 80% from a year earlier roughly back to the pre-COVID level of 2019.

The biggest number of visitors to Japan came from South Korea, followed by Taiwan and then China.

And despite a persistently weak yen, more Japanese are traveling overseas compared to last year. However, there is still some distance to go to reach pre-pandemic levels.

The number of Japanese travelers heading out of the country is still down more than 40% compared with 2019.
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
