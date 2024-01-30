© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Asia Minute: Year of the Dragon roars with early travel in China

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published January 30, 2024 at 9:16 AM HST
Visitors take a picture in front of lunar new year decorations inside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 10 this year, marking the start of the Year of the Dragon, according to the Chinese zodiac.
Vincent Thian
/
AP
Visitors take a picture in front of Lunar New Year decorations inside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Travel is also expected to grow in China as the holiday approaches.

The Year of the Dragon is nearly two weeks away. The Lunar New Year is Saturday, Feb. 10, but in one part of East Asia, holiday travel is already underway.

In China, the Lunar New Year celebration is part of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday, and that means time for family reunions and travel.

The travel starts early. Chinese media track it over a 40-day long period — which started this past Friday.

The state-run Xinhua News Agency says the current season is already off to a big start. There were nearly 200 million passenger trips on that first day — up 20% from a year ago.

Chinese state television projects 9 billion domestic trips will take place this year. That's nearly double the figures from last year when China was just relaxing its COVID-related domestic travel restrictions.

More than three-quarters of those trips will be by car. However, trains also get a workout this time of year.

And the skies and airports will be busy.

China's state aviation regulator says domestic air travel will not only be up sharply from last year, but it will outpace travel from the pre-pandemic year of 2019 by about 10%.

Bookings for international flights are also up this year, with popular choices including Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea.
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
