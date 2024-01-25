© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Asia Minute: Lobster politics sweep the Asia Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published January 25, 2024 at 7:42 AM HST
Australian lobsters seized by the Hong Kong Customs during an anti-smuggling operation, are displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Kin Cheung
/
AP
Australian lobsters seized by the Hong Kong Customs during an anti-smuggling operation, are displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

Trade disputes between countries can take many forms. Sometimes penalties against one country sets off a new round of competition among others.

And that's been happening when it comes to China, Australia and lobsters.

There's some history when it comes to the intersection of politics and trade between China and Australia.

In the spring of 2020, COVID-19 cases were surging, and Australia's government backed calls for an international investigation into the origins of the virus.

An angry Beijing government called Australia “gum stuck to the bottom of China's shoe,” then banned imports of coal from Australia while slapping tariffs on items from grain to wine and seafood.

Tensions between the two countries have eased, but not all the trade restrictions — including lobsters.

That's a sizable market in China.

Government figures put its annual value at more than half a billion U.S. dollars.

In 2019, Australia had more than half that market.

Now itʻs New Zealand with the top spot — nearly 40% of the market. Add in Mexico and the U.S. and thatʻs more than 3 quarters all lobster exports to China.

But three Southeast Asian nations have made some inroads: Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Those three members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also happen to be three countries with whom China is looking to deepen diplomatic and economic ties.
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
