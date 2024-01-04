Asia Minute: A 'significant leap' for relations between the US and Philippines

Military exercises take place around the world on a regular basis. But activities this week involving the United States and the Philippines are a bit different.

A top Philippine military official says what's going on in waters off the Philippines this week “marks a significant leap” in the alliance between his country and the United States.

A U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and three other vessels are conducting joint patrols and other operations with four Philippine vessels and at least two helicopters.

They're taking place in waters the Manila government calls the “West Philippine Sea” and that the Beijing government considers part of the South China Sea.

Just a couple of months ago the U.S. and the Philippines conducted their first joint patrol in the area — the latest development in a year of increasing military ties between the two countries.

A week ago a military spokesperson in Beijing said China “will not turn a blind eye” towards “repeated provocations” in the South China Sea.

For its part, the Philippines has accused China of “harassing” its ships in the region.

Less than a week ago, members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations issued an unusual joint statement calling for a “peaceful resolution of disputes” in the South China Sea.

The latest U.S./Philippine naval exercises are scheduled to end Thursday.