© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asia Minute: A 'significant leap' for relations between the US and Philippines

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published January 4, 2024 at 8:17 AM HST
File - National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya, right, speaks beside Philippine coast guard spokesman, Commodore Jay Tarriela, center, and Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar during a press conference on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Manila, Philippines.
Aaron Favila
/
AP
File - National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya, right, speaks beside Philippine coast guard spokesman, Commodore Jay Tarriela, center, and Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar during a press conference on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Manila, Philippines.

Military exercises take place around the world on a regular basis. But activities this week involving the United States and the Philippines are a bit different.

A top Philippine military official says what's going on in waters off the Philippines this week “marks a significant leap” in the alliance between his country and the United States.

A U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and three other vessels are conducting joint patrols and other operations with four Philippine vessels and at least two helicopters.

They're taking place in waters the Manila government calls the “West Philippine Sea” and that the Beijing government considers part of the South China Sea.

Just a couple of months ago the U.S. and the Philippines conducted their first joint patrol in the area — the latest development in a year of increasing military ties between the two countries.

A week ago a military spokesperson in Beijing said China “will not turn a blind eye” towards “repeated provocations” in the South China Sea.

For its part, the Philippines has accused China of “harassing” its ships in the region.

Less than a week ago, members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations issued an unusual joint statement calling for a “peaceful resolution of disputes” in the South China Sea.

The latest U.S./Philippine naval exercises are scheduled to end Thursday.
Tags
Asia Minute PhilippinesChinaU.S. Navy
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Related Stories