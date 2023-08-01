Asia Minute: Asian teams stepping up play in Women's World Cup

The FIFA Women’s World Cup of soccer has been underway for nearly two weeks in Australia and New Zealand. While many eyes are on the U.S. team, at least two Asian nations have emerged with stunning stories of their own.

The Women’s World Cup will continue for nearly another three weeks but without one of the most vibrant teams.

The Philippines women’s team shocked the soccer world with its shutout victory over host New Zealand with a 1-nil score, as many fans would put it.

But it was their only win of the tournament, and Sunday’s 6-nil loss to Norway ended their play.

Even so, the Philippine Football Federation praised what it called the “magical” debut of the team in World Cup Play, where it entered with the longest odds of the 32 participants.

18 of the 23 players were born in the United States, but their very presence and upset victory in the World Cup excited fans in the Philippines. Team members spoke of the growth of women’s soccer in a country where the most popular sport remains basketball.

Women’s soccer is already popular in Japan and the national team has been dominant in World Cup play this year.

It hasn’t surrendered a single goal in three victories, cruising to the tournament’s round of 16 for the fourth time in a row.

Japan won the Women’s World Cup in 2011 and finished second to the United States in 2015.

This year, the team has cracked the top five among odds makers — who still favor the United States to win.

