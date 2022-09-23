Asia Minute: United States and India are partnering on drones

The United States and India will be working together to develop drones.

That word comes from the Pentagon — which is developing a program that would allow India to not only use the drones, but to export the technology to other countries in the Indo-Pacific.

Agence France Presse quotes Eli Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, as saying the two countries will be “co-producing and co-developing capabilities.”

Historically, most of Indiaʻs defense technology and equipment have come from Russia — a practice the United States would like to change.

Separately, India and the United States have been negotiating for some time on a different drone deal.

The Indian government wants to purchase 30 Predator Armed drones for roughly $3 billion.

The Indian Navy has already been using American-made drones in the Indian Ocean.

U.S. technology and financing has already played a role in the development of India’s drone production.

IdeaForge Technology is the country’s largest drone maker — founded in 2007, and backed by Qualcomm Ventures.

This week, Bloomberg reports the company is considering an Initial public offering in Mumbai.