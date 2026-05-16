The lasting power of the show 'Survivor'

Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
The governor of Louisiana canceled the U.S. House primaries after tens of thousands of votes had already been cast. On Election Day, we hear from voters trying to make sense of the last-minute changes.