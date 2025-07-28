What's inside Trump's AI action plan?

The Trump administration’s new artificial intelligence action plan includes provisions that could make it easier for tech companies to move quickly on building data centers and other infrastructure to advance artificial intelligence. But it also requires AI companies doing business with the federal government to promote “ideological neutrality.”

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid talks about what that means with Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

