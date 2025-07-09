Lower crime and birth rates mean America's prisons are emptying out

Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Hōkūleʻa arrived in Papeʻetē in late June. The arrival marks 49 years since Hōkūleʻa made its first historic voyage to Tahiti in June 1976, making landfall at the same spot in Papeʻetē, which is now named Hōkūleʻa Beach.
When a thunderstorm brought record-breaking rainfall to Kauaʻi in April 2018, the county didn't have a formal plan for how it would address the impacts of global warming. After seven years, that's about to change. The Kauaʻi County Planning Department is on track to finalize its Kauaʻi Climate Adaptation Plan at the end of this summer. HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports.