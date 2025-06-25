© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

‘I don’t feel safe’: Arizona DACA recipient faces difficult path to citizenship

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 25, 2025 at 5:16 AM HST

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients are feeling uncertainty about their futures as President Trump cracks down on immigration.

Here & Now’s Asma Khalid checks in on the program with Gaby Pacheco, president and CEO of TheDream.US, a national organization supporting immigrant youth without legal status in higher education, and Reyna Montoya, a DACA recipient and founder of the immigrant advocacy group Aliento in Phoenix.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

