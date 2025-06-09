Morning news brief

44 years ago, Constance "Connie" Uejio won the audition as the Principal Harpist of the then Honolulu Symphony Orchestra. Uejio shares some of her favorite moments with the Honolulu and Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestras with Classical Pacific host, Sharene Taba. Uejio will be retiring from the HSO after this weekendʻs pair of concerts, and reception at the Hawaiʻi Theatre.https://www.myhso.org

Listen • 36:33