Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
44 years ago, Constance "Connie" Uejio won the audition as the Principal Harpist of the then Honolulu Symphony Orchestra. Uejio shares some of her favorite moments with the Honolulu and Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestras with Classical Pacific host, Sharene Taba. Uejio will be retiring from the HSO after this weekendʻs pair of concerts, and reception at the Hawaiʻi Theatre.https://www.myhso.org