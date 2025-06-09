© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published June 9, 2025 at 11:02 PM HST

President Trump sending hundreds of U.S. Marines into LA as protests continue, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. removing all members of a key vaccine committee, drug deaths plummet among young Americans.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
