© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 'Sleep,' mom tries to raise kids with vigilance, not fear

By Courtney Dorning,
Mary Louise KellyJordan-Marie SmithSarah HandelGurjit Kaur
Published May 14, 2025 at 10:29 AM HST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Honor Jones about her debut novel, Sleep, and how the things people learn and endure in childhood affect how they parent.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
See stories by Courtney Dorning
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Sarah Handel
Gurjit Kaur
Gurjit Kaur is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. A pop culture nerd, her work primarily focuses on television, film and music.
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio