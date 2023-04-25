© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Tuesday Student Takeover: Solomon Shumate

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published May 2, 2023 at 11:51 AM HST
Baritone Solomon Shumate of Kukuihaele is studying voice at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Solomon answers questions from schoolmate Matin Boulos. They talk story and give comfort, advice and humor from San Francisco to all Hawaiʻi students thinking about pursuing music.

This classical music conversation aired on April 25, 2023. Classical Pacific airs on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2. Sharene's Tuesday Student Takeovers air weekly on Tuesdays at 4 p.m

Tuesday Student Takeover
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
