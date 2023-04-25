Tuesday Student Takeover: Solomon Shumate

Baritone Solomon Shumate of Kukuihaele is studying voice at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Solomon answers questions from schoolmate Matin Boulos. They talk story and give comfort, advice and humor from San Francisco to all Hawaiʻi students thinking about pursuing music.

This classical music conversation aired on April 25, 2023. Classical Pacific airs on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2. Sharene's Tuesday Student Takeovers air weekly on Tuesdays at 4 p.m

