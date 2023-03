Aquatic biologists and marine conservationists are bracing themselves for the possible introduction of a deadly coral pathogen to Hawaiʻi's waters. In the last decade, stony coral tissue loss disease has infected the entirety of Florida's reef system and spread to more than 20 countries and territories in the Caribbean. HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on Hawaiʻi's first line of defense and what it could learn from abroad.

