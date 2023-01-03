Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Agriculture director discusses $2.7 million awarded to small farmers; The nation's first Office of Wellness and Resilience addresses trauma; Big Island women's leadership workshop empowers women in business
Local agriculture officials are set to award $2.7 million to nearly 600 small farmers and gardeners so they can grow more of what we eat. The department reported 347 awarded grants on Oʻahu, 67 in Maui County, 32 on Kauaʻi, and 133 on Hawaiʻi Island.