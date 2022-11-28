Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
While Mauna Loa erupted last night for the first time in nearly four decades, researchers are still studying the effects of another volcano that erupted in Tonga earlier this year. It was the largest eruption ever recorded using modern technology. HPR’s Derrick Malama has more in the Pacific News Minute.