Tesla CEO Elon Musk makes bold moves in his first day leading Twitter

Scientists are figuring out the mysteries of an ocean phenomenon known as reef halos. The halos were first discovered in the 1960s and scientists have been studying the images for coral reef health. Their research shows that reef halos are a sign of a healthy reef ecosystem.