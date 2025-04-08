© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: U.S. Dept. of Education cuts; Whales in Lahaina

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published April 8, 2025 at 10:21 AM HST
A whale dives down after being spotted by researchers aboard the Makana.
Courtesy Whale Trust
A whale dives down after being spotted by researchers aboard the Makana.

  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on the abrupt halt of federal funds for programs that provide reproductive health services
  • Civil rights attorney Eric Seitz discusses how students with disabilities may be affected if the U.S. Department of Education is eliminated | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Matthew Leonard reports on a Federal Aviation Administration finding that a pilot involved in a deadly 2019 helicopter crash wasn't properly certified | Full Story
  • Photographer and Maui resident Daniel Sullivan documents the first humpback whales to return to Lahaina after the 2023 wildfires in the new film "Koholā" | Attend a free screening | Full Story
