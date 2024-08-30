The Conversation: Labor Day hana hou
With Labor Day right around the corner, we're re-airing interviews with people who have unique and interesting jobs. Take a listen:
- William Jeffery, an archeologist at the University of Guam, discusses his work mapping sunken ships from World War II | Full Story
- Dr. Steven Minaglia on new research that offers insights on how to avoid cookiecutter shark bites while swimming in open waters | Full Story
- TV producer and writer Susan Stanton on her latest Emmy win for "Succession" and the importance of the 2023 writers strike | Full Story
- Entrepreneurs Bella Hughes and Semira Nikou are bringing a new sour candy to Hawaiʻi's shelves | Full Story
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.