The Conversation: Maui short-term rentals; Military drinking water sampling
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on new Maui County legislation to regulate short-term rentals | Full Story
- EPA Region 9 Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division Director Amy Miller on the Navy's theory that false positives explain reports of recent fuel-contaminated drinking water in Oʻahu homes
- Pacific Shipyards International CEO Iain Wood and Vice President Troy Keipper on a rare instance of a cruise ship receiving maintenance at the military's Pearl Harbor facility | Past story
- "Shōgun" creators and executive producers Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo on bringing James Clavell's historical novel to screen