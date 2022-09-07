Donate
The Conversation: Local taxi industry in crisis; Inside the jaws of great white sharks

Published September 7, 2022 at 2:37 PM HST
GREAT WHITE SHARK, Carcharodon carcharias, MEXICO.
David Fleetham/Copyright © David Fleetham
/
S10698
This great white shark, Carcharodon carcharias, was photographed off Guadalupe Island, Mexico.
  Charley's Taxi CEO Dale Evans says taxi drivers are getting left behind in the ride-share era as the city considers increasing taxi meter rates
  Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassie Ordonio investigates the long waitlists for affordable housing
  Director Tony Vainuku looks at the events that led up to the 2013 catfishing scandal involving former professional football player Manti Te'o in the new Netflix documentary "Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist"
  Underwater photographer David Fleetham gets up close and personal with great white sharks to change their reputation

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he's spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute.
