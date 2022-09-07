The Conversation: Local taxi industry in crisis; Inside the jaws of great white sharks
- Charley's Taxi CEO Dale Evans says taxi drivers are getting left behind in the ride-share era as the city considers increasing taxi meter rates
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassie Ordonio investigates the long waitlists for affordable housing | Full Story
- Director Tony Vainuku looks at the events that led up to the 2013 catfishing scandal involving former professional football player Manti Te'o in the new Netflix documentary "Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist"
- Underwater photographer David Fleetham gets up close and personal with great white sharks to change their reputation | Webinar