Olivia Waring

Originally from New Jersey, Olivia grew up playing the violin, singing in choirs, and performing in musicals, and WQXR in New York City was the soundtrack to her childhood. Her first formal introduction to radio was as an engineering intern at NPR Headquarters in Washington DC. Olivia has had a circuitous career path thus far: over the years, she has worked as a software developer in Seattle, a journalist in India, and a high school chemistry/computer science teacher in Boston. She is currently a linguistics PhD student at UH Mānoa, studying endangered language documentation and revitalization.

In 2019, Olivia returned to radio as a weekend host at Classical Radio Boston, where she enjoyed subjecting the public to her terrible puns - sometimes even punctuating them with nifty sound effects! She is delighted to join the HPR team, and she looks forward to sharing her love of classical music and guinea pig trivia with listeners in Hawai’i.

Email: oliviaontheair@hawaiipublicradio.org