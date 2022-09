Mia Yoshimoto (she/her) is a licensed cosmetologist and wig master, born and raised in

Hawai‘i. She has been working on wigs, hair, and makeup in the performing arts community for ten years. Mia has an Associate of Applied Science in Cosmetology from Honolulu Community College. She spends her free time crocheting and telling her cats, Felix and Fuji, how much she loves them.