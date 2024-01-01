Originally from the Philippines, Kristine Rivera moved to Hawai‘i as a child and has developed a deep appreciation for Hawai‘i’s unique culture, community and values. She is a proud graduate of Kapiolani Community College and UH Manoa, and has honed her skills in both accounting and computer science. Driven by a deep passion to help others, Kristine finds fulfillment in leveraging her skills to make a positive impact within the community. Her interests and hobbies include tool collecting, 3D designing, apparel pattern making, textile design, graphic design & digital illustrating, game developing, and language learning.

