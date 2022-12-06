Here are the results in Georgia's Senate runoff election

Georgia's U.S. Senate election is in extra time.

Neither Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock nor his scandal-plagued Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, received at least 50% of the vote in the general election, meaning the two are in a runoff.

A win by Warnock would increase Democrats' margin in the Senate to 51-49, while a victory by Walker, a former football star, would narrow the chamber to 50-50. (Democrats would still control a tied Senate due to the vice president's tie-breaking vote.)

Information for voters: WABE Atlanta's Voter Hub, Georgia Public Broadcasting's Voting FAQ

Click these links for results for the state's notable attorney general and secretary of state races.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...