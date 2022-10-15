Eight died in a fire at Iran's Evin prison, which holds political prisoners

Updated October 17, 2022 at 2:06 AM ET

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's judiciary raised the death toll Monday in a blaze at Tehran's notorious Evin prison, saying that at least eight prisoners were killed as protests continue nationwide.

Details still remain scarce over the fire at Evin prison, which broke out on Saturday night as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week.

The judiciary's Mizan news agency offered the new toll, saying the prisoners had succumbed to their injuries Sunday from the incident.

It said all those dead had been held on theft charges. Mizan described the incident as a "fight between inmates and a fire," though it offered no evidence to support the claim. Activists outside of Iran say they remain skeptical of the Iranian government's claims, particularly as their recent descriptions of the nationwide protests have drastically differed with those on the ground.

Flames and thick smoke rising from Tehran's Evin Prison had been widely visible Saturday night. In online videos, gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area of the prison.

The blaze was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped, state media said.

Authorities have attempted to distance the events at the prison from the ongoing protests, while state media has offered conflicting accounts of the violence. Hundreds are being held at Evin, where human rights groups have reported repeated abuses of prisoners.

The protests erupted after public outrage over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. She was arrested by Iran's morality police in Tehran for violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code. Iran's government insists Amini was not mistreated in police custody, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained.

President Joe Biden, on a weekend trip to Oregon, said the Iranian "government is so oppressive" and that he had an "enormous amount of respect for people marching in the streets."

Evin Prison, which holds detainees facing security-related charges and includes dual citizens, has been charged by rights groups with abusing inmates. The facility has long been known for holding political prisoners as well as those with ties to the West who have been used by Iran as bargaining chips in international negotiations.

State media originally reported nine people were injured but the Judiciary website Mizan.news on Sunday said four inmates died of smoke inhalation and 61 others were injured. It said all four who died were in prison on robbery convictions.

Ten inmates were hospitalized, with four of them in serious condition, Mizan reported. It said some prisoners had tried to escape but failed.

State TV on Sunday aired video of the fire's aftermath, showing scorched walls and ceilings in a room it said was the upper floor of a sewing workshop at the prison.

"This fire was caused by a fight between some prisoners in a sewing workshop," said Tehran Gov. Mohsen Mansouri. "The workshop was set up to create jobs" for prisoners, he said.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported Saturday that there were clashes between prisoners in one ward and prison personnel, citing a senior security official. The official said prisoners set fire to a warehouse full of prison uniforms, which caused the blaze. He said the "rioters" were separated from the other prisoners to de-escalate the conflict.

The official said the "situation is completely under control" and that firefighters were extinguishing the flames. Later, Tehran prosecutor Ali Salehi said that calm had returned to the prison and that the unrest was not related to the protests which have swept the country for four weeks.

/ AP / AP This photo provided by Islamic Republic News Agency, IRNA, on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, shows a building after a fire on the property of the Evin prison in Tehran, Iran. Flames and smoke rising from the prison had been widely visible Saturday evening, as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week.

IRNA later reported nine people had been injured, without elaborating. It published video showing burnt debris scattered around a building, with firefighters spraying down the blaze's embers.

Families of inmates gathered Sunday near the prison hoping for news of their loved ones inside.

Masoumeh, 49, who only gave her first name, said his 19-year-old son was taken to the prison two weeks ago after taking part in the street protests. "I cannot trust news about his health, I need to see him closely," she said.

Another man, Reza, who also gave only his first name, said his brother has been in Evin Prison since last year after he was involved in a violent quarrel. "He did not call us in recent days and following last night's fire I am here to learn what happened to him," he said.

Videos of the blaze circulated online

The U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran reported that an "armed conflict" broke out within the prison walls. It said shots were first heard in Ward 7 of the prison. This account could not immediately be corroborated.

Footage of the fire circulated online. Videos showed shots ringing out as plumes of smoke rose into the sky amid the sound of an alarm. A protest broke out on the street soon after, with many chanting "Death to the Dictator!" — a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — and burning tires, the videos showed.Anti-government protests have continued for weeks

The semiofficial Fars news agency, believed to be close to the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard, said Sunday that some prisoners who tried to escape entered a minefield situated in the northern part of the prison. "It is said the sound of explosions was related to the case," the report said, offering no additional details. A later Fars report said no mines were ignited by prisoners.

Online video of the prison fire appeared to show rounds being launched into the area by security forces, followed by the sound of an explosion. It wasn't immediately clear what kind of rounds Iranian security forces used in the incident.

Witnesses said that police blocked roads and highways to Evin and that at least three strong explosions were heard coming from the area. Traffic was heavy along major freeways near the prison, which is in the north of the capital, and many people honked to show their solidarity with protests.

Riot police were seen riding on motorbikes toward the facility, as were ambulances and firetrucks. Witnesses reported that the internet was blocked in the area.

The prison fire occurred as protesters intensified anti-government demonstrations along main streets and at universities in some cities across Iran on Saturday. Human rights monitors reported hundreds dead, including children, as the movement concluded its fourth week.

