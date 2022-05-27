What we know about the victims of the Uvalde school shooting

Updated May 31, 2022 at 7:24 PM ET

Just days before the academic year was supposed to end and summer break was to start, teachers and students at Robb Elementary were attacked in their own school. They died, unable to escape the gunman.

Two teachers and 19 students were killed at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, making it the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. An additional 17 people were injured.

Here's what we know about the victims who died:

Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, 10

Bravo is survived by her parents, two brothers, one sister, her grandparents and extended family.

Her grandmother, Esmeralda Bravo, held a photo of Nevaeh at a Wednesday night vigil, NBC reported. An aunt, Yvonne White, posted a GoFundMe-verified fundraiser for the family.

Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares, 9

Cazares was a "free spirit" who was eager to help others, according to an obituary. She loved to sing, make TikTok videos and interact with friends on Snapchat. Her four dogs were "her world"; Cazares wanted to become a veterinarian.

She is survived by her parents, brother, sister and extended family.

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10

"A light to all who knew her," Elrod loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed playing softball, doing gymnastics, singing and playing with fidgets, according to an obituary. She was a member of the 4-H club and described as a "natural leader."

Elrod loved to write notes to her family members and leave the notes in hidden places for them to find later.

She is survived by her parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters and extended family.

Jose Manuel Flores Jr., 10

"He was always full of energy," his father, Jose Flores Sr., told CNN. "Ready to play till the night."

The fourth-grader loved baseball and video games.

Flores is survived by his parents, stepmother, three brothers, two sisters and three grandparents.

Eliahna "Ellie" Amyah Garcia, 9

After their search for Ellie ended with news that she had died, her parents, Jennifer Lugo and Steven Garcia, aired their grief on Facebook. Lugo said her heart is shattered.

"I love you baby girl," she wrote late Tuesday night. "I will never stop thinking of you !!!"

"Our Ellie was a doll and was the happiest ever," Garcia wrote. "I was gonna DJ for her at her party like she wanted me too!!! Mom and Dad love you never forget that and please try to stay by our side Amor!!!!"

In addition to her parents, Garcia leaves behind her sisters, grandparents and extended family.

Irma Linda Garcia, fourth-grade teacher, 48

Garcia taught at Robb Elementary for more than 20 years, spending her entire career at the school.

"I love to BBQ with my husband, listen to music, and take country cruises to Concan," she said in her bio on the school website, referring to the popular summer getaway area that's about 20 miles north of Uvalde, along the Frio River.

For the past five years, Garcia had been a co-teacher at Robb, working alongside Eva Mireles, the other teacher who died in the shooting.

Garcia died while "while selflessly protecting her angels," her obituary said.

Garcia and her husband, Jose Antonio Garcia, were high-school sweethearts and had been married for 24 years.

Joe died on May 26, two days after his wife's death. A family member said he suffered a fatal heart attack, the Associated Press reported. He was 50.

They are survived by their four children – two daughters and two sons – and extended family.

Uziyah Garcia, 10

Manny Renfro told the Associated Press that his grandson was "the sweetest little boy that I've ever known."

He last came to visit during spring break.

"We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good," Renfro said.

"There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced."

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

"You did not deserve this my sweet baby girl," her mother, Kimberly Garcia, wrote on Facebook. "Mommy loves you, mommy can't sleep without you."

Her stepfather, Angel Garza, wrote: "My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don't take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo."

Garza was a "kind, caring, blunt, loving, sweet, sassy and of course funny little diva who 'hated dresses' but nonetheless; she truly had a heart of gold," according to an obituary.

She loved to swim, draw and spend time with her family. Garza wanted to become an art teacher.

Berlinda Irene Arreola told The Daily Beast that her granddaughter was fatally wounded while trying to call 911.

"So the gunman went in and he told the children 'You're going to die.' And she had her phone and she called 911," she said. "And instead of grabbing it and breaking it or taking it from her, he shot her. She was sitting right next to her best friend. Her best friend was covered in her blood."

She leaves behind her father and his companion, her mother and stepfather, one brother, grandparents and extended family.

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

Luevanos loved to make people laugh, Linda Gonzales, told The Daily Beast. His cousin, Jailah Silguero, was also killed in the shooting.

"They were just so sweet," Gonzales added. "They were sweet kids and lovable. What can you say about little innocent kids?"

Luevanos is survived by his parents, three brothers, one sister and two grandparents.

Xavier Lopez, 10

Lopez's mother, Felicha Martinez, confirmed to The Washington Post that her son was among those killed in Tuesday's attack.

She said he loved dancing and sports, and that his favorite school subject was art. He was a bright light for their family with a smile that could cheer anyone up, she added.

Lopez received a certificate at his school's honor roll ceremony just hours before the shooting. Martinez said she told him she loved him and hugged him goodbye, not imagining that would be the last time she saw him.

"He really couldn't wait to go to middle school," she said.

His cousin, Lisa Garza, asked for prayers on Facebook. "My little cousin lost his life today to this senseless act of a shooter at his school," she said.

Tess Marie Mata, 10

Born in San Antonio, Texas, Mata was "an athlete at heart" and enjoyed playing softball and soccer and doing gymnastics, according to an obituary.

"My hope was that she was lost or hiding somewhere in the school," her older sister Faith told The Washington Post. They didn't find out the truth until late the night of the shooting. She told The Post that Tess had been saving money for a family trip to Disney World next year.

Mata is survived by her parents, sister, grandparents and extended family.

Maranda Gail Mathis, 11

"Maranda had a huge loving heart," her obituary said.

The "sweet, smart and ... shy tom boy" enjoyed spending time outdoors in nature. She loved unicorns and mermaids, especially purple ones — her favorite color.

Mathis is survived by her parents, grandfather, great grandmother, brother and extended family.

Eva Mireles, fourth-grade teacher, 44

Mireles was remembered in a Facebook post by her daughter, Adalynn Ruiz, as "the half that makes me whole."

"My best friend, my twin was taken from me," Ruiz said. "Thank you for loving me in the best ways and for raising me to become so strong. Everyone who knows you knows how outgoing and funny you were and I will miss your laugh forever."

Mireles dedicated herself to her family and her students.

"Her smile and personality never went unnoticed as when she was around, it was never a dull moment," her obituary said.

She enjoyed doing CrossFit, hiking, and spending time with her dog, Kane.

In a bio on Robb Elementary's website, Mireles said she had a "supportive, fun, and loving family" that included three "furry friends." She said she enjoyed running and hiking "and now you just might see me riding a bike!!"

Mireles co-taught with Irma Garcia, who also died in the shooting.

In addition to her daughter, Mireles leaves behind her husband, mother and stepfather, sisters and extended family.

Alithia Haven Ramirez, 10

A role model to her siblings, Ramirez was described as a "smart, talented, reliable, extremely loving young lady."

Ramirez, who was "very reliable," wanted to take care of others and enjoyed playing soccer. Ramirez dreamed of going to art school in Paris.

She loved to draw and wanted to be an artist, and even submitted a drawing to Doodle for Google, her father told KSAT reporter Garrett Brnger.

She leaves behind her parents, brother, sister, grandparents and extended family.

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10

Rodriguez was remembered as a "sweet young girl" whose favorite color was blue, "especially on butterflies," according to an obituary.

She enjoyed watching TikTok videos and spending time with her sisters and her family.

Rodriguez was killed along with her cousin Jackie Cazares, local TV news KSAT reported.

Rodriguez is survived by her parents, two sisters, maternal grandmother and extended family.

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10

Rodriguez was a "sweet girl" who had a "kind, ambitious, friendly and sweet soul," according to an obituary.

The honor student enjoyed learning about the ocean and animals, particularly dolphins, whales and dogs. Rodriguez wanted to attend Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi and become a marine biologist.

"We are deeply saddened by the [loss] of this sweet smart little girl," said Felix Coronado, whose cousin Ana was Rodriguez's mother. Coronado set up a GoFundMe page.

Rodriguez's cousin, Destiny Esquivel, said in a Facebook post said she wished she had told Rodriguez she loved her one more time, calling Rodriguez "my mini me and my little best friend."

Rodriguez is survived by her mother and stepfather, father and stepmother, four grandparents, three brothers, one stepbrother and an extended family.

Alexandria "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio, 10

Rubio enjoyed fishing and playing sports with her dad, and reading on the couch or watching TV with her mom.

"She jumped at any opportunity to help her mom, a current student at St. Mary's [University], with technology-based assignments," her obituary read. "Like her father, she played softball and basketball, and they both relished the time they spent practicing, one-on-one."

She looked up to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and wanted to one day visit Australia. Rubio hoped to attend St. Mary's University on a softball scholarship and major in math before attending law school.

Rubio's mother, Kimberly Mata-Rubio, said via Facebook:

"My beautiful, smart, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was recognized today for All-A honor roll. She also received the good citizen award. We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye."

Rubio leaves behind her parents, three brothers, two sisters and extended family.

She loved bright colors — yellow, purple, pink, turquoise — and her family said they hope "those mourning Alexandria will wear brightly-colored clothing in her honor."

Layla Salazar, 10

Her father, Vincent Salazar, told the Associated Press that Layla loved to swim and dance to Tik Tok videos and that he had won six races at her school's field day.

He said that as he drove her to school each day, the father and daughter would sing along to "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns 'n' Roses.

"She was just a whole lot of fun," Salazar said.

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10

Her mother, Verónica Luevanos, told Univision that Silguero didn't want to go to school Tuesday.

She was the cousin of another victim, Jayce Carmelo Luevanos.

Silguero is survived by her parents, one brother and two sisters.

Eliahna Torres, 10

Torres was a "master of jests" and loved to be silly and make people laugh, according to an obituary. She was remembered as a loving, compassionate and nurturing person with a smile that could "light up your soul."

Torres loved playing softball and spent hours watching TikTok videos.

She was a beautiful young girl with a lot of energy, her grandfather told ABC's Mireya Villarreal.

Torres leaves behind her parents, sisters, brothers and extended family.

Rojelio Torres, 10

An "outgoing little boy," Torres loved being outside, according to an obituary. He always had a smile on his face and was eager to help.

Some of his many hobbies included Pokémon, playing football and playing video games.

"Roger was a very intelligent, hard-working and helpful person. He will be missed and never forgotten," said Precious Perez, Rojelio's aunt.

Torres is survived by his parents, sisters, brother and extended family.

