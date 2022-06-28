Troy Kotsur, Billie Eilish and Ariana DeBose are invited to join Oscar's Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended membership invitations to 397 film artists from 54 different countries. Among those who've been invited, 15 are Oscar winners including Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Troy Kotsur (CODA) and original song winners Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell (No Time To Die).

Oscars are awarded based on votes from members of the Academy.

The Academy has been trying to diversify its membership in recent years. Among this year's pool of invitees, 44% identify as women, 37% are from what the group calls "underrepresented ethnic and racial communities," and 50% are from countries or territories outside of the U.S.

If all 397 accept their invitations, overall Academy membership would be 34% women and 19% from underrepresented groups.

According to the Academy, the "membership process is by sponsorship, not application. Candidates must be sponsored by two Academy members from the branch to which the candidate seeks admission."

