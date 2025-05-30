Local roots and billion-dollar dreams: Business accelerator Mana Up launches 10th cohort

A program that helps take companies that make products in Hawaiʻi to the next level in business is about to hit a big milestone.

Mana Up will launch its 10th cohort next week with 10 Hawaiʻi companies looking to grow their businesses.

Mana Up co-founder Meli James says her goal was to help grow 100 Hawaiʻi product companies that each make $10 million or more in annual revenue. That's a billion dollars.

James launched Mana Up in 2017 with business partner Brittany Heyd to help local companies scale globally while expanding economic opportunities in Hawaiʻi.

Today, they've helped 95 companies, and are about a tenth of the way to their billion-dollar revenue goal.

The accelerator program's 10th cohort includes 10 local businesses selected from nearly 200 applicants, a record number for the program.

The companies produce a variety of products in Hawaiʻi, ranging from spices and soap to gourmet nuts, tea and swimwear.