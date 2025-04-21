Study finds culture-based activities can reduce PTSD symptoms among first responders

A local nonprofit’s pilot study found that engaging first responders in culture-based practices could reduce PTSD symptoms and improve overall well-being.

The study by Vibrant Hawai‘i is called No Nā Pua: A Hawaiian Culture-Based Approach to Rebuilding First Responder Wellbeing.

Researchers looked at active and retired first responders from Hawai‘i Island’s fire department engaging with fishponds. They conducted a post-traumatic stress disorder checklist and a firefighter assessment stress test to measure the firefighters' mental health.

Executive Director Janice Ikeda said the outcome surprised her, including how culturally connected the first responders were to the pond.

“There were probably about 25% of the folks that we interviewed that said how good it was to be able to have a place to be together that didn't involve alcohol, and that was surprising, and showed up a number of times," Ikeda said.

The study suggests that healing happens in relation to the community and environment. It also underscored the importance and connection to ʻāina through moʻolelo and oli.