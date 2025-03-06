Kauaʻi volunteers break record collecting over 160,000 pounds of marine debris

Surfrider Foundation Kauaʻi announced Wednesday that its volunteers collected more than 162,902 pounds of marine debris and trash in 2024 from the beaches and coastlines of Kauaʻi, beating the previously held record of 120,000 pounds in 2017.

The organization is dedicated to protecting the island's oceans and beaches through beach cleanups, coastal water testing, and more.

The waste was collected through weekly net patrols and community cleanups attended by thousands of volunteers.

“We’re very proud of our net patrol and rapid response programs' record-breaking 81 tons of marine debris and trash collected from Kauaʻi beaches and coastlines in 2024. We are grateful to our loyal local volunteers, keiki, and visitors who participated in net patrols and beach cleanups to keep our waters and beaches safe for marine life and humans," volunteer coordinator Barbara Wiedner said in a news release.

In 2023, volunteers collected 154,157 pounds of marine debris consisting of fishing nets, lines, eel traps, and other pollution that kills marine life and destroys reefs.

1 of 3 — IMG_0638 Large (1).jpeg Fishing nets and other marine debris collected by the Surfrider Foundation Kauaʻi Surfrider Foundation Kaua'i 2 of 3 — 20240805_174533.jpg Volunteers collect marine debris from Kauaʻi's beaches Surfrider Foundation Kauaʻi 3 of 3 — Sept 9 Anahola Cleanup.jpg ʻAliomanu Beach cleanup on Kauaʻi Surfrider Foundation Kauaʻi

According to the International Whaling Commission, “300,000 marine mammals — including whales, dolphins, seals and sea lions — die annually due to entanglements with ghost fishing gear. When turtles and fish are added in, the number of deaths is close to one million.”

Kauaʻi is susceptible to substantial amounts of debris as ocean currents push the Pacific Garbage Patch closer to the islands.

If you see a net on the beach or coastline, you can contact Surfrider Foundation Kauaʻi's rapid response hotline at 808-635-2593.

For more information on Surfrider Kauaʻi, click here.