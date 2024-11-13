© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

McKinley High statue's new plaque corrects Hawaiian history misconception

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published November 13, 2024 at 10:13 AM HST
Warren LeMay
/
Flickr
File photo of McKinley High School

There's a new plaque at Honolulu's McKinley High School that corrects a misconception of Hawaiian history.

The Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs on Monday unveiled the plaque next to the statue of President William McKinley, which holds a “Treaty of Annexation” document.

But that's not how Hawaiʻi joined the United States. While McKinley submitted a treaty of annexation to the U.S. Senate, the chamber never ratified it with a two-thirds majority vote, as called for by the U.S. Constitution.

Hawaiʻi was later annexed by a joint congressional resolution, which only needed simple majority votes in both the House and the Senate.

It’s a distinction Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs President Dre Kalili says is critical.

"I think the accuracy of the history around significant events in Hawaiian history, especially around the overthrow and the annexation, oftentimes the facts get muddied, and the understanding of the history gets muddied," she said.

"So the understanding sometimes of where our community is today links back to that history. I think to really understand where our community is today, and some of the positions that we take today tie back to some of these historic events."

The association has advocated for the correction of the statue since 2009.
Tags
Local News HistoryMcKinley High School
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories