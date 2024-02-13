Traffic delays expected on Hawaiʻi Island due to military convoys

The United States Army Garrison Hawai‘i says upcoming military convoys on Hawai‘i Island could result in traffic delays.

A group of military vehicles will travel from the Pōhakuloa Training Area to Kawaihae on Feb. 14 starting at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., on Feb. 15 at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m, and on Feb. 18th at 8 a.m.

Convoy leaders will assess traffic situations and pull-over on straight-away sections of the roadway to allow local residents to safely pass the convoy and reduce backed-up traffic.

