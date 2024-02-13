© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Traffic delays expected on Hawaiʻi Island due to military convoys

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published February 13, 2024 at 12:10 PM HST
Soldiers of the 18th Transportation Detachment (TD) start off Lightning Forge 19 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii May 28 by receiving and staging 524th CSSB, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade equipment for onward movement to Logistics Support Area (LSA) in support of Lightning Forge 2019. 18th TD verifies that the vehicles are in the correct staging area during operations then each military vehicle is sent off by serial type after they receive their convoy brief. Lightning Support stands ready to support any mission given to them. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Sarah D. Williams
Sgt. Sarah Williams
/
DVIDS
A convoy may be as small as a six-vehicle march unit or as large as a 300-vehicle column, according to the Department of Transportation.

The United States Army Garrison Hawai‘i says upcoming military convoys on Hawai‘i Island could result in traffic delays.

A group of military vehicles will travel from the Pōhakuloa Training Area to Kawaihae on Feb. 14 starting at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., on Feb. 15 at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m, and on Feb. 18th at 8 a.m.

Convoy leaders will assess traffic situations and pull-over on straight-away sections of the roadway to allow local residents to safely pass the convoy and reduce backed-up traffic.
Tags
Local News Hawaiʻi IslandMilitary
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories