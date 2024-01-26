Honolulu police officers fatally shoot a knife-wielding man in Makaha

Honolulu police officers shot and killed a man in Makaha who was allegedly wielding a knife in the middle of Farrington Highway.

The incident started before 11 a.m. on Thursday and devolved from officers trying to encourage the man to get out of the roadway to the man pulling out a knife.

The knife had a 2 to 3-inch blade that police say was thrown at the officers before they opened fire.

HPD Chief Joe Logan said it’s unclear if the suspect had the knife in his hand when the shooting happened. A taser had been used on him moments before and he had gotten back up, police reported.

The suspect was shot twice in the chest.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded and assisted with the death pronouncement of the patient after efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The two officers involved were not injured and are on administrative leave.