Local nonprofit and OHA launch project to increase housing accessibility for Native Hawaiians

Hawaiʻi's high cost of living and shortage of affordable housing options are the main drivers of whether Native Hawaiians can or cannot afford to live in their own homeland, according to the local non-profit Hawaiian Community Assets.

HCA is partnering with the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to launch the Native Hawaiian Occupancy Ready Project.

OHA is investing $1.5 million to help HCA increase access to services, grants, loans and housing opportunities for Native Hawaiians to rent and own homes.

Chelsea Evans Enos, Executive Director of HCA, said the first step is to figure out exactly what Native Hawaiians can afford.

Enos said that with the funding, HCA will start a database for Hawaiians.

"So when Hawaiians come to our HUD-certified housing counselors, we’ll be able to take a look at your current financial situation and go back to OHA and say, 'Hey, like this is how much Hawaiians can afford in housing right now,'" she said.

Native Hawaiians who participate in the project will be eligible for up to $3,000 in matching funds that could go toward first month’s rent, rent deposit or a down payment on a house.

"The communication of where Hawaiians are at, how much they're making, how much bills they have, the realistic view of what they can afford for housing that works for their ʻohana is a big part of the communication that we're going to be having with OHA," Enos said.




