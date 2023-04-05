Oʻahu pandemic phone hotline to shut down on April 14

After more than three years of continuous operations, Oʻahu's COVID-19 pandemic hotline will shut down on April 14.

Between April 15 and 28, those who call 808-768-2489 will be redirected to the Honolulu Department of Customer Services for more information.

After April 28, the number will only be reactivated in the event of a disaster.

Since its establishment in March 2020, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the hotline responded to more than 100,000 calls and emails.

People can also visit the Honolulu 311 website or use the "Honolulu 311" mobile app to report non-urgent issues.