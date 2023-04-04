Public comment period open for HECO's clean energy grid plan

Hawaiian Electric has sent its draft plan for a new clean energy grid to the Public Utilities Commission.

According to the plan, the proposed grid will bring net zero emissions and use 100% local renewable sources by 2045. The plan also seeks to stabilize utility rates and secure diverse energy sources to be more reliable within the next five years.

HECO said it has been collecting data and speaking with stakeholders since 2018 to come up with the plan.

“Integrated grid planning is a collective process of balancing technical data with our customer and community values,” said Colton Ching, Hawaiian Electric's senior vice president of planning and technology, in a statement.

Comments from the public can be submitted until April 21.

A final version is scheduled to be filed a month later.

The integrated grid plan can be found at hawaiipowered.com/idpreport.