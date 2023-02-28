Pōkaʻī Bay bathrooms close for construction

A project to improve security for the comfort station at Pōka‘ī Bay Beach Park in Waiʻanae began Monday.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation said the project includes adding metal barriers to the top of the existing wall, making unauthorized access to the restroom more difficult.

The existing wall is just over 7 feet tall.

The building will be closed for the duration of the $320,000 project, which is scheduled to last until April.

Portable toilets will be provided while the comfort station is closed.

The beach showers are not expected to be impacted by the project.