Kamehameha Schools hires new commercial development leader

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published October 4, 2022 at 9:30 AM HST
Kamehameha Schools has announced a new director of planning and development.

Also a graduate of KS Kapālama, Melanie Pualani Hao will lead projects for Kamehameha’s commercial properties and master-planned communities.

“I am deeply honored for the opportunity to return home and return the many gifts Ke Ali‘i Pauahi has blessed me with,” Hao said in a statement. “I’m excited to carry on the tradition of serving this amazing organization with a meaningful mission close to my heart.”

Hao worked with commercial real estate prior to her new position. Hao most recently worked with Providence Saint Joseph Health System.

