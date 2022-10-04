Kamehameha Schools hires new commercial development leader

Kamehameha Schools has announced a new director of planning and development.

Also a graduate of KS Kapālama, Melanie Pualani Hao will lead projects for Kamehameha’s commercial properties and master-planned communities.

“I am deeply honored for the opportunity to return home and return the many gifts Ke Ali‘i Pauahi has blessed me with,” Hao said in a statement. “I’m excited to carry on the tradition of serving this amazing organization with a meaningful mission close to my heart.”

Hao worked with commercial real estate prior to her new position. Hao most recently worked with Providence Saint Joseph Health System.