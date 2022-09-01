Donate
No injuries after helicopter lands at Aloha Stadium

Hawaii Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published September 1, 2022 at 10:33 AM HST
FILE - Aloha Stadium parking lot.

There were no injuries or reports of damage after a helicopter carrying four people landed in the parking lot of Aloha Stadium on Wednesday, officials said.

The helicopter made a “precautionary landing," said Jai Cunningham, spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation.

The Robinson R44 helicopter landed safely around 2:15 p.m. after a warning light indicator illuminated, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The helicopter was headed to Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The FAA will investigate.

Paramedics responded but there were no injuries, said Shayne Enright, spokesperson for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

One pilot and three passengers exited the aircraft uninjured and declined medical attention, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

