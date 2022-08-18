Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park reopens Nāhuku lava tube

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 18, 2022 at 9:32 AM HST
52293105136_1cd095dd7b_k.jpg
NPS Photo/B.Hayes
/
A family walks into Nāhuku lava tube in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park the day it reopened, August 17, 2022.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has reopened the Nāhuku lava tube after closing it for 18 days.

On July 30, park management closed Nāhuku — previously known as Thurston lava tube — after data monitoring and the inspection of a fracture near a large overhanging rock slack.

Data collected during the closure found movement similar to previous records.

The park also relied on expert analysis and a physical inspection before reopening.

Superintendent Rhonda Loh said in a statement that conditions are constantly changing on the living lava landscape — but safety is always their top priority.

Visitors should always plan ahead and check the park website for the latest conditions and stay out of closed areas.

Tags

Local News Hawaiʻi Islandhawaii volcanoes national parkKilauea
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Content