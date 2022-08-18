Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park reopens Nāhuku lava tube

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has reopened the Nāhuku lava tube after closing it for 18 days.

On July 30, park management closed Nāhuku — previously known as Thurston lava tube — after data monitoring and the inspection of a fracture near a large overhanging rock slack.

Data collected during the closure found movement similar to previous records.

The park also relied on expert analysis and a physical inspection before reopening.

Superintendent Rhonda Loh said in a statement that conditions are constantly changing on the living lava landscape — but safety is always their top priority.

Visitors should always plan ahead and check the park website for the latest conditions and stay out of closed areas.