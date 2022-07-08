Honolulu airport receives $10M for upgrades

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu will receive $10 million in federal funding for system upgrades.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation. It’s part of the nearly $3 billion Hawaiʻi will receive from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last November.

The airport’s funding will be used to upgrade the runways, lighting and draining systems. The second and third floors of the Ewa and Diamond Head concourses will also undergo construction.