Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Honolulu airport receives $10M for upgrades

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published July 8, 2022 at 1:46 PM HST
daniel_k_inouye_airport_AP honolulu airport
AP Photo/Caleb Jones
/

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu will receive $10 million in federal funding for system upgrades.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation. It’s part of the nearly $3 billion Hawaiʻi will receive from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last November.

The airport’s funding will be used to upgrade the runways, lighting and draining systems. The second and third floors of the Ewa and Diamond Head concourses will also undergo construction.

Tags

Local News Department of TransportationDaniel K. Inouye International Airportinfrastructure
Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
Related Content