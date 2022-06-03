Oʻahu and Kauaʻi jails report COVID-19 clusters

Two jails on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi are both experiencing ongoing clusters of COVID-19 cases.

New state Department of Public Safety data shows about 70 cases at Oʻahu Community Correctional Center and about 50 at the Kauaʻi Community Correctional Center.

All cases are in medical isolation.

The first positive cases associated with the Kauaʻi cluster were detected in mid-May. The facility historically has some of the lowest COVID cases across the state.

A DPS spokesperson said mass testing details will be released next Wednesday, with the next tranche of public COVID data.