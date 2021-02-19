Donate
HPR Classical Bingo - Holiday Edition

Play HPR Classical Bingo - Holiday Edition

Play classical bingo while you enjoy HPR's Holiday Programming!

Tune in to HPR-2 between Dec. 23 - 25 and mark each box* on our bingo card when you hear the item while listening to your home for classical music.

To play: Download and print a bingo card of your choosing or screenshot/save it to keep track on your electronic device.

*To play on your electronic device, mark your card digitally through your preferred photo editing app using the markup function.

Card 1 - Card 2 - Card 3 - Card 4 - Card 5 - Card 6

Complete a row of five? Send us a copy of your completed card by Dec. 27 and be entered to win an HPR prize pack.

Complete a full-card blackout? Send us a copy of your completed card by Dec. 27 and be entered to win an HPR Super Fan Pack (HPR zip hoodie, socks, and reusable tote).

Submit a photo of your completed card through one of the following methods:

Winner will be contacted on Dec. 28. Any questions? Email sflores@hawaiipublicradio.org.

Card 1.png
Play HPR Classical Bingo - Holiday Edition! Aim for five in a row, or a full-card blackout and be entered to win an HPR Prize Pack.
Card 2.png
Card 3.png
Card 4.png
Card 5.png
Card 6.png
