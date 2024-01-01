Atherton Concerts - Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series (2023)

Our HPR Atherton concert series returned in February 2023. Hawaiian music fans joined us in person at our Honolulu studio for sold-out Saturday evening performances celebrating Mele Hawaiʻi at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

Feb 4 - ʻUheʻuhene

Cousins Lina Robins-Tamure, Heather Kapuaokamakahala Kalua and Jordan ʻĀina Asing come together as the beloved Hawaiian music trio, ʻUheʻuhene. They made their Atherton studio debut on Saturday, February 4, kicking off HPR’s Mele Hawaiʻi Performance series.

1 of 8 — IMG_1715.jpg Cousins Lina Robins-Tamure, Heather Kapuaokamakahala Kalua and Jordan ʻĀina Asing come together as the beloved Hawaiian music trio, ʻUheʻuhene. HPR 2 of 8 — IMG_0193.jpg ʻUheʻuhene made their Atherton studio debut on Saturday, February 4, kicking off HPR’s Mele Hawaiʻi Performance series. HPR 3 of 8 — IMG_0200_edited.jpg Lina Robins-Tamure and Jordan ʻĀina Asing perform in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio on Feb. 4, 2023. HPR 4 of 8 — IMG_9639.jpg Lina Robins-Tamure and Heather Kapuaokamakahala Kalua perform at HPR's Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series. HPR 5 of 8 — IMG_9638.jpg Jordan ʻĀina Asing and Lina Robins-Tamure share mele Hawaiʻi in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. HPR 6 of 8 — IMG_0203.jpg ʻUheʻuhene at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. HPR 7 of 8 — IMG_9624.jpg The audience was treated to an impromptu guest performance by Kapua's grandmother, Aunty Weilani Ching. The concert took place on Aunty Weilaniʻs 90th birthday. HPR 8 of 8 — IMG_9628.jpg The band was joined by Kapua's grandmother, Aunty Weilani Ching, for an impromptu guest performance. The concert took place on Aunty Weilaniʻs 90th birthday. HPR

Feb 11 - Ei Nei

Formed in 2016, Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner Ei Nei brought its smooth local blend and rich harmonies to HPR. Dane Fujiwara, Grant Kono and ʻEkolu Chang came together to share a refreshing glimpse into the traditional past with their sights set on the future of Hawaiian music.

1 of 9 — IMG_9896.jpg Dane Fujiwara, Grant Kono and ʻEkolu Chang came together at the Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series to share a refreshing glimpse into the traditional past with their sights set on the future of Hawaiian music. HPR 2 of 9 — IMG_9680.jpg Paige Okamura, host of Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi, welcomes guests to the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. HPR 3 of 9 — IMG_9693.jpg Formed in 2016, Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner Ei Nei brought its smooth local blend and rich harmonies to HPR. HPR 4 of 9 — IMG_9799.jpg Ei Nei performs at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio for the Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series. HPR 5 of 9 — IMG_9792.jpg Ei Nei bassist ʻEkolu Chang performs at HPR. HPR 6 of 9 — IMG_9869.jpg Ei Nei ʻukulele player Grant Kono talks story at the Mele Hawaiʻi Concert Series. HPR 7 of 9 — IMG_9807.jpg Dane Fujiwara and Grant Kono at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. HPR 8 of 9 — IMG_9883.jpg HPR's Paige Okamura and Ei Nei at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. HPR 9 of 9 — IMG_9901.jpg Dane Fujiwara, Grant Kono, Paige Okamura and ʻEkolu Chang at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. HPR

Feb 18 - Pōmaikaʻi

Performing artist, educator, and administrator are some of the many hats worn by Pōmaikaʻi. Through her thoughtful mele, Pōmaikaʻi perpetuates the legacy of Hawaiian music and ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi left by her grandmother, Aunty Genoa Keawe. Pōmaikaʻi was joined by Halehaku Seabury-Akaka, Kama Hokins and Mālie Lyman for an evening of traditional Hawaiian mele and moʻolelo.

1 of 7 — IMG_1802.jpg Left to right: Kama Hopkins, Pōmaikaʻi, Alan Akaka, Mālie Lyman, and Halehaku Seabury-Akaka in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. Pōmaikaʻi is seated in the rocking chair of her grandmother, Aunty Genoa Keawe. HPR 2 of 7 — IMG_7219.jpg Left to right: Kama Hopkins (bass), Halehaku Seabury -Akaka (guitar), Pōmaikaʻi ('ukuklele) and Alan Akaka (lapsteel guitar) perform at the Mele Hawai'i Performance Series. HPR 3 of 7 — IMG_7220.jpg HPR staffers Ananddev Banerjee, Kyla Herrmann and Paige Okamura observe the performance from inside the Atherton Studio engineering booth. HPR 4 of 7 — IMG_9907.jpg Guitarist Halehaku Seabury-Akaka looks on as Pōmaikaʻi talks story with the audience in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. HPR 5 of 7 — IMG_9909.jpg Alan Akaka plays the lapsteel guitar at the Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series. HPR 6 of 7 — IMG_7241.jpg From left: Kama Hopkins, Mālie Lyman, Pōmaikaʻi, Halehaku Seabury-Akaka, Uncle Gary Aiko and Alan Akaka. “This is Pōmaikaʻi,” the vocalist said, referring to her family and fellow musicians. HPR 7 of 7 — IMG_1805.jpg Left to right: Kama Hopkins, Pōmaikaʻi, Alan Akaka, Gary Aiko (seated), Eric Keawe, Mālie Lyman, and Halehaku Seabury-Akaka in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. HPR

Feb 25 - Galliard String Quartet with Raiatea Helm

The Galliard String Quartet teamed up with two-time Grammy nominee and multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano award recipient, Raiatea Helm, to perform a selection from “Songs of Liliʻuokalani.” Together they brought an evening of iconic and artful songs by HRH Queen Liliʻuokalani.

1 of 8 — IMG_0048.jpg Left to right: Helen Liu (violin), Hung Wu (violin), Raiatea Helm, Anna Womack (viola) and Sung Chan Chang (cello) in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. HPR 2 of 8 — IMG_0035.jpg The Galliard String Quartet teamed up with two-time Grammy nominee and multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano award recipient, Raiatea Helm, to perform a selection from “Songs of Liliʻuokalani.” HPR 3 of 8 — IMG_7308.jpg The Galliard String Quartet performs at the Mele Hawaiʻi Concert Series. HPR 4 of 8 — IMG_7299.jpg Raiatea Helm and the Galliard String Quartet in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. HPR 5 of 8 — IMG_7306.jpg Raiatea Helm and the Galliard String Quartet perform in front of an intimate, sold-out crowd as part of HPR's Mele Hawai‘i Performance Series. HPR 6 of 8 — IMG_0041.jpg In between songs, Raiatea Helm shares her passion for Lili‘uokalani's compositions in The Queen's Songbook. HPR 7 of 8 — IMG_0047.jpg Left to right: Helen Liu (violin), Hung Wu (violin), nna Womack (viola) and Sung Chan Chang (cello) of the Galliard String Quartet. HPR 8 of 8 — IMG_7313.jpg A copy of HRH Queen Liliʻuokalani's songbook. HPR

Atherton Concert Information:

All concerts begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Seating capacity is limited to 40 people.

Tickets are $45 and will support the featured local artists and help cover program costs for the station.

Mahalo to FarmLovers Markets for their sponsorship of this event.

