Weekend News Host (March 2025)

Hawaiʻi Public Radio is looking for an experienced broadcast journalist to host news cut-ins on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

This job starts with being the voice of HPR News on weekends, compiling, writing and reading news updates within the NPR morning news programs. The ideal candidate will have experience in hosting and producing for broadcast news, and a passion for providing trusted, accurate information in a clear and conversational way for our weekend listeners. Youʻll pull together summaries of the top stories of the weekend, in part from some HPR sourcing but also from outside material. Youʻll bring thoughts on content, tone and pacing for the weekend, and be able to write for our statewide audience.

The work shift starts at 4:30am, with on-air newscasts from 6am through 9am, with newscasts at the top of the hour, as well as 7:40, 7:40 and 8:40 am. This part-time position is 10 hours a week, at a rate of $24 to $27 an hour.

The position reports to Managing Editor Jason Ubay.

If you are interested, please send a letter and resume to HPR VP and News Director Bill Dorman at bdorman@hawaiipublicradio.org